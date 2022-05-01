Lifestyle

Sikkim International Flower Festival: Where flowers and food come together

Sikkim International Flower Festival: Where flowers and food come together

Written by Lahari Basu May 01, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Sikkim International Flower Festival combines pretty flowers with lip smacking food. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

One of India's most picturesque places, Sikkim is in full bloom in during May. And to celebrate that beauty, the Sikkim International Flower Festival is organized in May. If you have been planning to visit Sikkim, this would be a great time. This beautiful festival puts on display a variety of trees, bamboos, and orchids for visitors from all across the globe.

#1 What is Sikkim International Flower Festival

Held in Gangtok every year in the month of May, this horticulture festival is an important event. Visitors can get a lot of interesting insights into the local flora through seminars by experts and scholars. Along with showcasing hundreds of species of flowers and plants, it is also a local food festival simultaneously. This festival attracts tourists from all over the world.

#2 Get to know the varieties of bamboo

Bamboo grows in abundance in Sikkim and forms an integral part of the daily lives of the people here. From its addition to delicious dishes to making ladders, mats, baskets, and toys, bamboos are widely used in Sikkim. At the Flower Festival, you can check out the variety of bamboo on display. You can purchase incredible items made of cane and bamboo from here.

#3 Foods to try

Bhutan, Nepal, Tibet, and the surrounding states of India have influenced the cuisine of Sikkim. A variety of noodles, dishes of bamboo shoots, fermented rice, and momos are part of the daily meals here. Try Gundruk, a preparation of cauliflower leaves and radish; Kinema curry, a fermented soya bean curry; Chaang made from fermented cereals; Chhurpi a fermented dairy product made into a soup.

#4 Sightseeing in Gangtok

There's plenty to do in Gangtok and you won't feel bored even for a minute. The weather is pleasant throughout May in Sikkim with flowers blooming everywhere. You can add the Flower Festival to your regular sightseeing itinerary. Various temples and monasteries are spread across the city. Besides this, there is a hot spring, a few waterfalls, gardens, and various activities waiting for you.