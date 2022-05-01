Lifestyle

World Laughter Day: Why you should laugh more

World Laughter Day: Why you should laugh more

Written by Lahari Basu May 01, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Laughter isn't called the best medicine for nothing. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Kids find humor in everything! Once, while traveling in the metro with my grandmother, a large butterfly boarded our coach. Fluttering around, it perched on my grandma's head. She looked so funnily pretty, that I wanted to giggle out loud. Trying hard to swallow the chuckle, my eyes met those of a woman who seemed to be struggling just like me—we exchanged bright smiles!

Do you know? How laughter benefits us

Laughter improves our mood instantly and works better when shared with someone. We should harness the physical, emotional, and social benefits of laughter and humor. This World Laughter Day, let's check out how laughing can be beneficial.

#1 Improves social interaction

Laughing at a joke alone isn't fun unless you have a few more people to share the joy with. Humor is an effective way to heal disagreements and strengthen relationships. Laughing with others creates a positive bond. Furthermore, laughing is contagious! If you find a friend looking upset, try to make them laugh, and notice how your lips curl into a smile as well.

#2 It relaxes your whole body

The physical health benefits of laughter are partly derived from the mental health benefits. It boosts your immune system, lowers stress hormones, decreases pain by relaxing your muscles, and prevents heart diseases. A hearty laugh relaxes your muscles for up to 45 minutes. It releases endorphins, feel-good chemicals that promote a sense of well-being. Laughter may also help you live longer.

#3 Laughter reduces stress

One of the immediate results of laughter is stress relief. It reduces the ill effects of stress on your health and promotes a good mood to cancel out negative emotions. Laughing might not solve your problem but it helps you rethink a solution instead of drowning in anxiety and stress. Humor your sense of humor to see the funny side in adverse situations.

#4 Improves emotional health

Research that studied the brain activity of people laughing showed that laughter can rouse healing gamma waves. Humor helps you maintain an optimistic outlook through disappointments and loss. Laughter allows you to see situations in a more realistic, less threatening way. Laughter gives you the courage and strength to find new sources of hope and purpose. So, giggle away!

#5 Good humor is an attractive quality

Humor, in general, is an attractive quality. A good sense of humor can actually make you a preferred candidate for a job interview. Those with a good sense of humor attract a lot of people with their jokes and laughter. Laughter is great for managing conflict when emotions are running high, especially between romantic partners. Plus, everyone looks beautiful when they are happy.