'Barbie' animated movie coming to theaters: Everything to know

Two years after the phenomenal success of the Hollywood film Barbie, a new animated feature film is in the works. Deadline reported that the project is a collaboration between Illumination and Mattel Studios. This will be the first animated Barbie movie to release in theaters. However, details about the plot and creative team are yet to be revealed.

Distribution details Follow-up to the blockbuster live-action 'Barbie' The upcoming Barbie film will be distributed by Universal Pictures, which has an exclusive distribution and financing partnership with Illumination. The release date is yet to be announced. To recall, the live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, was a massive success, grossing over $1.44 billion worldwide. It also earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Studio updates Mattel merges film and television divisions Last month, Mattel merged its film and television divisions to create Mattel Studios. The studio has two movies scheduled for the next year: a live-action Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios, and a live-action Matchbox produced with Skydance and Apple. Additionally, Jon M Chu will direct a live-action Hot Wheels movie for Warner Bros., which will be produced by Mattel Studios and Bad Robot.