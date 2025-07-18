Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Barbie' animated movie coming to theaters: Everything to know
Summarize
'Barbie' animated movie coming to theaters: Everything to know
New 'Barbie' animated movie is in the works

'Barbie' animated movie coming to theaters: Everything to know

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 18, 2025
12:15 pm
What's the story

Two years after the phenomenal success of the Hollywood film Barbie, a new animated feature film is in the works. Deadline reported that the project is a collaboration between Illumination and Mattel Studios. This will be the first animated Barbie movie to release in theaters. However, details about the plot and creative team are yet to be revealed.

Distribution details

Follow-up to the blockbuster live-action 'Barbie'

The upcoming Barbie film will be distributed by Universal Pictures, which has an exclusive distribution and financing partnership with Illumination. The release date is yet to be announced. To recall, the live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, was a massive success, grossing over $1.44 billion worldwide. It also earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Studio updates

Mattel merges film and television divisions

Last month, Mattel merged its film and television divisions to create Mattel Studios. The studio has two movies scheduled for the next year: a live-action Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios, and a live-action Matchbox produced with Skydance and Apple. Additionally, Jon M Chu will direct a live-action Hot Wheels movie for Warner Bros., which will be produced by Mattel Studios and Bad Robot.

Future plans

Projects based on other IPs

Mattel Studios has also announced other feature adaptations of its toy brands Whac-A-Mole and View-Master. The studio is also working on projects based on other intellectual properties such as Bob the Builder, American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Wishbone.