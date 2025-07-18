5 times Bradley Cooper left us speechless on screen

Bradley Cooper has become one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood . He has played several roles, and it is difficult to imagine anyone else doing justice to them. From romantic comedies to intense dramas, Cooper has left audiences worldwide stunned. Here are five of Cooper's most iconic roles that defined his career.

Emotional depth 'Silver Linings Playbook' In Silver Linings Playbook, Cooper is Pat Solitano, a man battling with bipolar disorder. His portrayal is sensitive yet compelling, capturing the nuances of mental health with authenticity. The film was received well by both critics and audiences, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. This role was a major turning point in his career, proving his mettle with emotionally charged material.

Intense transformation 'American Sniper' In American Sniper, Cooper plays the role of Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle. He got into the skin of the character by adding more than 30 pounds of muscle through intense training to look as close to Kyle as possible. His dedicated performance was critically lauded and loved by the masses. The film's success made it one of the highest-grossing war movies and cemented Cooper's name as a top actor.

Musical talent 'A Star is Born' A Star is Born highlighted yet another talent of Cooper—his singing chops. Not only did he star opposite Lady Gaga in the remake, but he also took the reins of the direction himself. His performance as Jackson Maine, an aging musician who struggles with addiction and mentors an upcoming singer-songwriter (played by Gaga), was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Comedic timing 'The Hangover' series Cooper became a household name through his portrayal of Phil Wenneck in The Hangover series—a comedy about a bunch of friends going out on crazy adventures for bachelor parties. His impeccable comic timing injected humor into every frame yet made it relatable for people around the world. They loved these movies so much, primarily because they could see themselves in them, too.