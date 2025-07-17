'Ted Lasso' S04: Everything we know so far

Hannah Waddingham, who portrays Rebecca Welton in the popular sports comedy-drama series Ted Lasso , has indicated that filming for its fourth season is likely to begin soon. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, "We are going to be filming. And there's going to be people in it. And... footballs." She also teased her character's return by saying, "She's (Rebecca) back. She's been exhumed. From the ground!" Here's everything we know about the new season so far.

Character details 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 filming schedule not clear yet At The Smurfs premiere, Waddingham told Variety that she didn't know when they would start filming for Ted Lasso S04 exactly. She further said, "Rebecca is my girl. She's in my bloodstream." Her comments come after her co-star Brett Goldstein gave an update last month on the status of the much-anticipated return of the show.

Co-star's update Goldstein said he was excited to have everyone back together Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that news about Ted Lasso S04 was "such a relief" to him. He added, "Obviously, I can't tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we're working on it and it's good... It's exciting to have everyone back together." The first three seasons also starred Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, and Brendan Hunt, among others.