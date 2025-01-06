What's the story

The historical drama series Shogun has won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama.

The win comes after a successful awards season, including Outstanding Drama Series at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards and Program of the Year from the Television Critics Association.

The FX/Hulu series, based on James Clavell's novel, beat strong contenders including Netflix's The Diplomat and Squid Game, Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, and Apple TV+'s Slow Horses.