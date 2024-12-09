'Black Warrant' is set for 2025 release

'Black Warrant' on Netflix—Motwane brings untold tales of Tihar jail

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Vikramaditya Motwane, who has worked on Sacred Games and Jubilee, will soon release a new series, Black Warrant. The show will be a dramatized adaptation of Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury's book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer. Set in the 1980s, it provides a fictionalized retelling of true events from the perspective of Gupta, a rookie jailer at Asia's largest prison—Tihar Jail. Per the latest announcement, it will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Production details

The series is a collaboration between Motwane's Andolan Production, Confluence Media, and Applause Entertainment and is based on true events. The official synopsis reveals: "Set in the 1980s, Black Warrant is a fictionalized retelling of certain true events told from the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a timid rookie jailer at Tihar Jail, as he confronts the brutal realities, high-profile cases, and complex power dynamics within Tihar's walls." Filming for Black Warrant wrapped up earlier this year.

Anticipation

Motwane and Nair expressed excitement over 'Black Warrant'

Motwane said he was excited to work on the project. He said, "Black Warrant is a book that is raw, intense, and authentic and immediately demands to be brought to life." Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment echoed the same sentiments, adding the series explores the untold contemporary history of Tihar Jail—a world that is seldom explored with this kind of "depth and authenticity."