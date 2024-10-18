Summarize Simplifying... In short SonyLIV is bringing 'Million Dollar Listing India', a remake of the popular real estate show, following the success of 'Shark Tank' and 'Masterchef'.

The series will feature top realtors like Sayal, Batra, Khanuja, Gidwani, Mallik, and Bhatia, offering viewers a glimpse into India's luxury real estate market.

'Million Dollar Listing India' premieres on October 25

After 'Shark Tank' success, SonyLIV brings 'Million Dollar Listing India'

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:35 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story SonyLIV has revealed the realtor cast of its upcoming unscripted show, Million Dollar Listing India, which will premiere on October 25. The selected realtors are Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia. They will be showcasing and selling some of India's most luxurious homes on the show.

Meet the realtors of 'Million Dollar Listing India'

Deadline gave an insight into the realtors featured. Sayal, who has a knack for high-value deals, hails from a family with deep roots in the real estate business. Batra is known as "South Delhi's go-to luxury real estate expert," with his work widely shared on social media. Khanuja, the 'King of Real Estate in Gurgaon,' is a trendsetter with a wide network.

Gidwani, Mallik, and Bhatia: The other faces of the show

Gidwani, a business associate at a leading firm, has taken an "unconventional yet deliberate" path to real estate. Her diverse experience includes hosting events and working as a cabin crew in Saudi Arabia. Mallik is a "powerful trailblazer" in real estate who revitalized her family's business after earning a Master's in hospitality and entrepreneurship in Switzerland. Bhatia, the youngest realtor on the show at 24, leverages social media to connect with clients and showcase luxury properties.

'Million Dollar Listing India': A remake by SonyLIV

SonyLIV announced the remake of Million Dollar Listing last month. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and licensed from Universal International Studios-owned NBCUniversal Formats. This unscripted series will give viewers an inside look into the world of luxury real estate in India, showcasing some of the country's most sought-after homes. This comes after SonyLIV's prior adaptations Shark Tank and Masterchef became great successes in India.