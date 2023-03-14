Entertainment

Oscar winner Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale' gets OTT release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 03:58 pm 1 min read

Darren Aronofsky-directed psychological drama The Whale is one of the best films of 2022 and the film won two Oscars at the recently concluded Academy Awards. Brendan Fraser's performance was bestowed with the Best Actor award and the film is releasing on OTT. SonyLIV tweeted about the same and the film will stream from March 16. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film.

The story revolves around an obese English teacher (Fraser) who wants to reconnect with his emotionally distant teen daughter. The story is based on Samuel D Hunter's play of the same name. The cast also includes Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins, among others. The movie was released in India on February 3, 2023, and was loved by the viewers.

Honoured with 2 incredible Oscar wins at the 95th Academy Awards.⭐⭐



The Whale, a pathbreaking film that wins 2 phenomenal Oscars! The award goes to #BrendanFraser for Best Actor and #AdrienMorot, #JudyChin, #AnneMarieBradley for Best Makeup & Hairstyling.🏆🐋 pic.twitter.com/3mS6Gw8zkB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 14, 2023