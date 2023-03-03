Entertainment

OTT: Prajakta Koli-Rohit Saraf to return with 'Mismatched' Season 3

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 01:03 pm 1 min read

'Mismatched' Season 3 is happening, reportedly

Netflix's Mismatched is one of the most-watched Indian series and with time, viewers have loved the chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. Season 2 ended on a note which was heartbreaking yet there was a ray of hope for their return, after all, Saraf's character is a Bollywood romantic. So, the stars have crossed and they will be back for Season 3.

The source's statement on Season 3

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the development. Reportedly, the third season is in the scripting stage and once the final script is locked, shooting schedules will be finalized. They stated, "The team is very excited to bring the next season for the audience. Mismatched Season 3 is definitely happening." The series addresses the issues at a surface level but delivers a good package.

Music is a highlight of the series

Viewers loved the music of the series unanimously. From Rekha Bhardwaj's raw yet sublime voice in Aise Kyun to Taaruk Raina's freshness in Kho Gaye, all are looking forward to some good songs in the third season. Fans would eagerly wait for another song from Raina and a new version of Aise Kyun! The series is helmed by Akarsh Khurana of Karwaan fame.