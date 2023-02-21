Entertainment

OTT: Hit Marathi film 'Vaalvi' to premiere on February 24

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 01:41 pm 1 min read

Paresh Mokashi's Marathi dark comedy Vaalvi will be released on OTT on February 24. This dark comedy was praised by critics and viewers upon its theatrical release. The movie was a sleeper hit at the box office and now will be premiering on ZEE5. Mokashi's film revolves around Avni and Aniket who decide to commit suicide as they undergo a tumultuous financial situation.

Actor Swwapnil Joshi's take on the digital release

The cast includes Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Anita Date-Kelkar, and Shivani Surve, among others. As per Times of India, Joshi expressed his excitement for the digital release and marked his portrayal as an experimental role. He further stated, "I insist that people sample this film as it is a deliciously written, twisted black-comedy and a satirical take on a crime of passion."

Twitter Post

A decision of a lifetime for Aniket is about to commence!#VaalviOnZEE5 premieres 24th February#Vaalvi #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/ZvJytVKJCe — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 20, 2023