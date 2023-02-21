Entertainment

Fans apparently seemed disappointed during 'Aquaman 2' test screenings

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 01:33 pm 1 min read

Fans are disappointed with 'Aquaman 2': Reports

DC Extended Universe started their test screenings for Aquaman 2 and as per reports, the viewers are not at all impressed by the sequel of the Jason Momoa starrer. Reportedly, fans walked out in the middle of the screening. They have been speculating that it might be Momoa's last outing as the King of Atlantis. Let's hope James Wan bounces back before December release!

Momoa might play Lobo

The film is still months away from release and fans are hoping that director Wan works on the final product to make it more presentable. As per the buzz, Momoa is set to play the role of Lobo. After James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins of DC Studios, there have been structural changes and this might be a new shift.

There’s a reason I’ve been avoiding any questions about AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM but since @ViewerAnon put it out there, It brings me no joy to back him up and tell you that test screenings for this film have not been good. Really hoping Wan fixes this movie before December. — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) February 20, 2023