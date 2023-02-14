Entertainment

'The Last of Us': Bella Ramsey responds to homophobic trolls

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 14, 2023, 04:06 pm 3 min read

Bella Ramsey starrer 'The Last of Us' third episode received homophobic backlash; actor responds

The interest in the HBO series The Last of Us is spreading as fast as the fictitious Cordyceps Pandemic, and the show is already on a record-breaking spree. Recently, the show's star Bella Ramsey opened up about the criticism and hostility surrounding the series regarding the "gay storylines" making its way into the show. And, she has a message for homophobic viewers.

Why does this story matter?

The Last of Us, premiering on January 15, opened with record-breaking numbers and clocked a staggering 4.7M views on the first episode.

It became HBO's second-best launch since Broadway Empire, which registered 7M viewers in 2010.

However, with the surge in total viewership, some fans were upset at the gay storyline in the third episode and eventually bombed the episode with negative reviews.

'Trolls should get used to queer stories…'

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Ramsey reflected that when the third episode was aired featuring a gay love story between the characters Bill and Frank, trolls attacked them. Over the show's queer storyline, she added, "they have to get used to it." "If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, that's on you, and you're missing out."

Ramsey's character likely to have relationship with a woman

Apart from addressing the backlash, the actor also stated that HBO series continue to "closely follow the storyline of the games." This indicates that Ellie Williams, Ramsey's character, will most likely engage in a romantic relationship with a woman named Dina in the second installment of the series. Notably, continuing the queer storylines, the second season will also introduce a transgender teenager named Lev.

Ramsey announced that she identifies as non-binary

The British actor, who is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the Game of Thrones series, announced in an interview in January that she identifies as non-binary. She also talked at length about her struggles with gender identity. Speaking to GQ, the actor revealed that she wore a chest binder for 90% of filming, so she could focus better on set.

Know more about 'The Last of Us'

The HBO series is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name. It revolves around the relationship between hardened survivor Joel Miller, played by actor Pedro Pascal and spirited teenager Williams (Ramsey), and their eventful road trip through a tumbledown, dystopian version of America. In this universe, a deadly virus has spread among humans, turning them into infected zombies.

