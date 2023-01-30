Entertainment

'24' actor Annie Wersching dies aged 45; was battling cancer

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 30, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

Annie Wersching dies at age 45 after battling cancer for two years

Actor Annie Wersching breathed her last in Los Angeles, California, after battling cancer for two years. She was 45. Her husband, director Stephen Full, confirmed the news on the GoFundMe account set up by the family to raise funds for her treatment. Her career spanned over two decades. Condolences and messages by many biggies poured in on social media following her tragic passing.

Director Full's statement to CNN

Full gave a statement to CNN. He said, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020

Wersching is survived by her husband and their three sons—Ozzie, Freddie and Archie. She was diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, but the specifics (type and stage) were not revealed. Even after her diagnosis, the actor continued to work. Her last work was Star Trek: Picard in 2022. Her GoFundMe said Wersching was a private person who didn't want to discuss her diagnosis.

Colleagues' react to her death

Abigail Spencer, her Timeless co-star, took to Instagram and called Wersching the backbone of many American TV shows. "When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a storyline or your lifeline: call Annie," she wrote. Neil Druckmann also tweeted about his dear friend's demise and shared the GoFundMe link for her family.

Twitter Post

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Wersching's career in a nutshell

Wersching made her acting debut in 2002, aged 24, in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. She predominantly worked for American TV shows until 2009. Her major breakthrough happened with 24, where she donned FBI agent Renee Walker's role in seasons 7 and 8. Some of her notable works include Rizzoli & Isles, Blue Bloods, and The Vampire Diaries.