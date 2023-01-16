Lifestyle

5 beauty benefits of red wine for hair and skin

5 beauty benefits of red wine for hair and skin

Written by Sneha Das Jan 16, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Red wine is great for your hair and skin health

Relaxing with a glass of red wine after a tiring day at work is one of the best ways to unwind. Not only does this dark-colored drink help you lose weight, but it also increases your longevity. However, did you know that this wonder drink is also great for your skin and hair? Here are five beauty benefits of red wine.

Prevents premature aging

Loaded with antioxidants like resveratrol, flavonoids, and tannins, red wine helps preserve elastic fibers and collagen, which aids in slowing down the aging process and makes your skin firm and elastic. Drinking red wine over other alcohol can reduce wrinkles and fine lines and lessen the appearance of sagging skin. It rejuvenates the skin and gives you that radiant and natural glow.

Reduces acne

Packed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, red wine helps fight germs and bacteria in your skin and prevents the growth of acne. It helps clear your pores and gives you smooth, clean, and blemish-free skin. You can soak a cotton ball in some red wine and apply it to your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes, and wash it off with normal water.

Gives a nice glow to your skin

Red wine contains polyphenols that give a natural radiance and glow to your skin. It helps extract dead skin cells and makes your skin look smooth, plump, bright, and youthful. It also helps balance your skin's pH levels. Mix together red wine, unflavored Greek yogurt, and honey until smooth. Apply this paste all over your skin. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Gives you healthy and thick hair

The flavonoids and antioxidants in red wine help improve blood circulation in the scalp. This helps fight free radicals and improves hair growth while giving you healthy and shiny tresses. Red wine also helps rejuvenate and repair damaged hair and reduces hair fall problems. After shampooing and conditioning your hair, rinse it thoroughly with red wine to reveal lustrous locks.

Reduces dandruff

Red wine has anti-bacterial properties that help reduce dandruff and prevent other scalp infections. It improves blood flow to the scalp and strengthens your blood vessels which prevents dandruff problems and makes your hair clean. It also nourishes and cleanses your hair and improves its quality. You can mix red wine with tea tree essential oil and massage it all over your tresses.