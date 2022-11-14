Lifestyle

All you need to know about body acne

Acne is a common skin condition that develops when your hair follicles get clogged with sebum, an oily substance, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Acne typically appears on the forehead, nose, cheeks, chest, upper back, and shoulders. Though acne is most common among teenagers, it can affect people of all ages. Most people have been affected by acne at some point in their lives.

Types Types of acne

Fungal acne: They appear when an excess of yeast develops in hair follicles Cysts: These pus-filled pimples can cause scars. Blackheads: Bumps that remain open on the skin Whiteheads: Closed bumps that appear whitish in color Nodules: Large and painful pimples deep in the skin. Papules: Bumps that feel inflamed Pustules: Pimples that look like whiteheads surrounded by red rings.

Causes What causes acne

The following things may trigger or worsen acne: Hormonal changes: Androgens in teenagers increase during puberty and cause the sebaceous glands to enlarge. These glands then make more sebum. Medication: Drugs containing corticosteroids, testosterone, or lithium. Diet: Consuming carbohydrate-rich foods may worsen the condition. Stress: If you already have acne, stress may worsen it. However, stress doesn't cause acne.

Myth busters Common misconceptions about acne

Eating chocolate or greasy food does not cause acne. Dirty skin doesn't cause acne, though scratching the skin too hard or using harsh soaps or chemicals can irritate the skin and worsen preexisting acne. Cosmetics have little to no effect on acne development, especially if you are using non-oily cosmetic products. However, always remove makeup before going to bed. Masturbation doesn't cause acne either.

Prevention How to prevent acne from developing

Stop using cosmetic products that jam your pores. Instead, choose grooming products that are non-comedogenic or non-acnegenic. Wash your clothes and bed sheets more often. Keep your skin fresh and clean. Shower regularly, be gentle with your skin while washing, and dry pat with a clean towel. Make sure to immediately change your clothes after a heavy workout.