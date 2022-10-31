Lifestyle

Replace white sugar with these 5 healthier alternatives

Replace white sugar with these 5 healthier alternatives

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 31, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Five alternatives that are way better than your regular white sugar

White sugar isn't all that "sweet"! From traditional Indian mithai to the most sumptuous desserts from around the world, sugar is a heavily used ingredient in all. However, it is known that this highly processed food ingredient is associated with obesity, excess belly fat, heart disease, and diabetes. That said, check out these five items that are the perfect substitute for refined white sugar.

Talk about the best natural sweeteners and dates will make it to the list for sure. A rich source of fructose, dates are high in fiber and nutrients like potassium, iron, and manganese, and proteins. They are sweet, wholesome, delicious, and pretty simple to include in your daily diet. So when craving sugar, replace those crystal cubes with these nutrient-rich fruits.

Golden sweet Honey

Honey is rich in vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6. Additionally, you also derive minerals, potassium, and calcium when you consume this fantastic natural sweetener. Honey also has anti-fungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that boost your immunity. As it is quite sweet, you may require it in much fewer proportions than white sugar. Honey can easily replace sugar in many recipes.

Warm and healthy Jaggery

Jaggery is the perfect alternative to processed white sugar. The reason? Well, this is unrefined, unlike the white sugar we commonly use. Additionally, it has more minerals and vitamins and lower sucrose content, which makes it a wholesome and natural substitute. It also contains molasses, which is a nutrient-rich by-product of sugar, that is removed during the making of white sugar.

Zero calories Stevia

Made using the leaves of the stevia plant, this product contains zero calories and is sweeter than sugar. With that said, you can easily prevent weight gain and even reduce your blood sugar levels by replacing white sugar with stevia. This sugar alternative is great for people with diabetes or obesity. Another reason for it being healthier is that it is free of carbs.

Plant-based Coconut sugar

If you are on the lookout for natural plant-based sugar that can keep your energy levels up, coconut sugar ticks all of the above. It is a popular sweetener in many vegan diets and is loaded with iron, zinc, calcium, and potassium. In addition to this, coconut sugar is known to prevent low blood sugar levels and is less processed than white sugar.