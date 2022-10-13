Lifestyle

5 science-backed benefits of Kefir, a carbonated dairy beverage

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 13, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

A staple beverage in many countries, kefir is a fermented and self-carbonated dairy drink that's loaded with nutrients. Many nutritionists and healthcare professionals around the world believe that drinking this beverage regularly for two to four weeks can improve your overall health. Let's check out the top five health benefits of kefir that makes it so popular and wholesome.

Good for gut May improve gut health

Kefir is known to be loaded with probiotics, which is why many people consider it a healthier alternative to yogurt. The kind of probiotics you yield from kefir help in removing mutagens and carcinogens, thereby reducing the risk of many gut-related diseases. Additionally, regular consumption of the drink also helps in relieving acidity, bloating, acid reflux, indigestion, and flatulence.

So hearty May enhance heart health

There have been multiple studies on kefir that have time and again highlighted its properties that reduce cholesterol and serum triacylglycerol in the blood. These are two unhealthy fats that get accumulated in the arteries and block them. In addition to this, kefir also reduces blood pressure and hypertension, the two most common issues that lead to heart-related ailments.

Stay strong May improve bone health

Kefir is blessed with not just calcium but also vitamin K2, both of which are beneficial in improving our bone health. Regular intake of these two nutrients can also help you heal from osteoporosis which causes your bones to become weak and brittle. About 100 gm of kefir offers 20 mg of calcium, which is 20% of the recommended daily intake value.

Bioactive compounds May protect against cancer

As per a study, kefir boosted immunity and showcased effectiveness against a certain type of cancer in mice. Another study revealed that its extract reduced the number of human breast cancer cells by 56%. The bioactive compounds present in it including proteins and polysaccharides can directly act on cancer cells and disrupt their growth cycle. It also reduces tumor growth by boosting immunity.

Look radiant May heal skin

Adding kefir to your daily diet can make your skin glow and appear healthy. The probiotic beverage can heal skin issues like scars, burn marks, and even eczema, thanks to its nutritious composition. What's more? Well, the cell membranes, bacterial metabolites, and dead bacteria present in it strengthen the skin and prevent the growth of various harmful microbes.