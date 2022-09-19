Lifestyle

All about sage and its health benefits

All about sage and its health benefits

Written by Sneha Das Sep 19, 2022, 04:34 pm 3 min read

Sage is an aromatic herb packed with medicinal benefits.

Packed with a strong aroma and an earthy flavor, sage is used as a staple herb in different cuisines around the world. Packed with essential nutrients, and antioxidants, sage is used as a natural cleaning agent, which also supports oral health, improves cognitive functioning, reduces blood pressure, and protects against certain cancers. Here are five health benefits of sage you must know about.

Brain health Improves your brain health

Packed with essential compounds that act as antioxidants, sage helps to strengthen the functioning of your brain. The antioxidants in this brain-boosting herb help to improve focus, memory capacity, concentration, and alertness while calming you. This powerful herb also improves cognitive abilities, reasoning, and problem-solving skills. It is also effective in treating Alzheimer's disease by halting the breakdown of the chemical messenger acetylcholine (ACH).

Diabetes Helps to manage diabetes

Used traditionally as an effective remedy against diabetes, sage helps in inhibiting the release of sugar into the blood and increases insulin levels in the body. This wonder herb converts starch into energy and helps in reducing diabetic symptoms like thrusting and frequent urination. According to a study, sage leaf extract lowered blood sugar levels and improved insulin sensitivity similar to an anti-diabetes drug.

Skin health Takes care of your skin

Packed with powerful antioxidants, anti-microbial, and astringent properties, sage reduces free radical damage in the body and gives relief from skin problems like acne, zits, eczema, pimples, psoriasis, and chapped skin. It also protects your skin from UV damage and prevents fine lines, spots, wrinkles, and dark circles. It also increases collagen production improving skin elasticity. It is known to protect against skin cancer.

Oral health Supports oral health

Loaded with anti-microbial properties, sage is highly effective for your oral health as it helps to neutralize the microbes that promote dental plaque. The germ-killing properties of sage help in eliminating bacteria and bad breath from your mouth which in turn keeps swelling, bleeding, and other oral problems at bay. Sage also gives relief from throat infections, dental abscesses, infected gums, and mouth ulcers.

Digestive health Helps in digestion

The presence of the anti-inflammatory agent called rosmarinic acid in sage helps to soothe pain and inflammation in the stomach. It can treat conditions like abdominal pain, gastritis, bloating, gastric spasms, diarrhea, and abdominal distension while relaxing your gut. It helps in smooth digestion by facilitating better absorption of nutrients from the food. You can drink sage-infused water regularly to promote your digestive functions.