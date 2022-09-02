Lifestyle

5 unique recipes using amla you must try at home

5 unique recipes using amla you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 02, 2022, 11:08 pm 2 min read

These amla recipes are healthy and tasty.

Also called Indian gooseberry, amla is an important ingredient in numerous Ayurvedic formulations. Packed with essential antioxidants, iron, fiber, and vitamin C, this slightly bitter and sour fruit boosts immunity, gives relief from digestive disorders, and pacifies all three major doshas in the body. It is also great for your skin and hair health. Here are five unique recipes using amla.

Candied amla Amla murabba

Murabba is basically a candied sweet and spicy ball of amla. Soak some amla in lime-infused water overnight. Squeeze and rinse them well. Add them to boiling water, cook until tender, and drain. Add sugar, lemon juice, and cooked amla to water. Boil them and simmer for about four to five minutes. Once cooled, add cardamom and serve. Enjoy!

Rice preparation Amla and raw mango rice

Wash and soak rice for 10-15 minutes and cook well. Saute mustard seeds in an oil-greased pan. Add chana dal, cashews, and urad dal and fry. Add curry leaves and slit green chilies. Mix in chopped raw mangoes and amla. Fry again. Now, add salt to taste and turmeric powder. Cook well. Finally, add cooked rice to the mixture and combine well. Serve hot!

Tangy and spicy rasam Amla rasam

Pressure-cook amla, turmeric powder, salt, and water for five-six whistles. Saute mustard seeds, asafoetida, ginger, curry leaves, and garlic in ghee. Add green chilies, tamarind water, cooked amla, tomato puree, cooked and mashed toor dal, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, sugar, and red chili powder. Mix everything well. Add water and boil the rasam for about four-five minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Healthy sabzi Amla sabzi

Saute green chilies, mustard seeds, and cumin seeds in oil. Add chopped amla and cook for three minutes while stirring occasionally. Add turmeric powder, fennel seeds, chili powder, coriander seeds, salt, and asafoetida. Saute for a minute. Add some water and jaggery. Mix them and cook for around four minutes while stirring occasionally. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with parathas.

Tickle your taste buds Amla achaar

Cook some amla in water for six minutes while stirring occasionally. Drain the water and let them cool. Grind together fennel seeds and nigella seeds until coarse. Mix the coarse mixture with turmeric powder, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, mustard oil, salt, and chili powder. Add cooked amla wedges to it, mix well, and keep aside for two hours. Enjoy the pickle with chapatis and parathas.