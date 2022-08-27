Lifestyle

5 promising benefits of amla that make it a superfood

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 27, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

From digestion to bone health, here are five benefits of amla.

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla boasts an impressive nutritional profile. Owing to its stellar health benefits, this green bundle of goodness is found in almost every Indian kitchen. While some prefer it raw, others juice it or even grind it into powder. Irrespective of its form, it is a secret to good health for many around the world. Check out its health benefits.

Bye-bye dandruff Nourishes hair

Amla is loaded with vitamin C, tannins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids that are known to nourish hair. In fact, many hair oil brands use amla as a key ingredient as it strengthens hair follicles and prevents the occurrence of dandruff. In addition to this, it is also a natural hair conditioner that fosters hair growth and prevents premature graying.

Gut health Improves digestion

Abundant in fiber, amla also garners attention for its gut-related health benefits. Regular consumption of this superfood is known to improve bowel movement and treat digestive conditions like diarrhea and constipation. Additionally, it is also beneficial in the production of gastric juices and speeding up the process of absorption and digestion of food. People with acidity can also get respite by savoring it.

So hearty Improves heart health

Amla is also quite useful when it comes to improving your heart health. It is packed with vitamin C and reduces several risk factors, including high levels of triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure. A study involving 98 people showed that consuming 500 mg of amla extract twice daily for about 12 weeks significantly reduced the above-mentioned risk factors in them.

Rich in calcium Improves bone health

Amla is blessed with a high content of calcium that strengthens bone health. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, you can experience relief from inflammation, pain, and swelling related to arthritis. In fact, this green Indian fruit is also used in the treatment of bone diseases like osteoporosis. Moreover, it is said that amla hinders the breaking down of osteoclasts, the cells of the bone.

Look young Delays aging

Amla is also a rich source of antioxidants that help you look young and keep you healthy. It fights off free radicals and flushes out toxins from the body, thereby reducing the chances of premature aging. What's more? Well, the Indian gooseberry is also abundant in collagen protein that keeps the skin soft and firm. Eating it raw daily can keep wrinkles away.