5 yoga asanas to prevent anemia and increase hemoglobin levels

Written by Sneha Das Jul 28, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

These yoga asanas will help you relax and improve your hemoglobin levels.

Hemoglobin is an important protein in our body found in the red blood cells. It carries oxygen to the organs and transports carbon dioxide back to the lungs. Low hemoglobin levels can lead to anemia, where the blood lacks healthy red blood cells, and cause headaches and fatigue. The antioxidant and anti-stress effects of these five yoga asanas can help increase your hemoglobin levels.

Circulation Kapalbhati pranayama

Kapalbhati pranayama can increase oxygenation in the lungs, improve circulation and treat blood pressure problems. It also calms down your nervous system. Sit comfortably with a straight spine and place your palms on your knees. While exhaling, pull your stomach back in toward the spine, and release while inhaling. Take 20 breaths to complete one round and relax. Do three rounds in total.

Stretches your body Viparita karani or half shoulder stand

This asana stretches your body, treats anemia, and also manages conditions like arthritis, blood pressure, and insomnia. Lie down on your back, and raise your feet with the soles pointing upwards. Lift your buttocks off the ground, and place your hands below the buttocks for support. Your neck, shoulder, and elbows should bear your weight. Breathe slowly and hold for two-three minutes.

Improves blood flow to brain Sarvangasana or shoulder stand

Sarvangasana gives relief from fatigue and dizziness and improves the flow of blood to the brain. Lie on your back with hands by the side. Inhale and lift your legs straight up along with your back and buttocks. Use your hands to support the back and point your toes up, pressing your sternum toward the chin. Breathe deeply, hold for one minute and relax.

Cools down the body Shitali pranayama or cooling breath

Regular practice of shitali pranayama can help treat anemia. It also cools the body and helps to reduce inflammation throughout the body. Sit cross-legged with both hands on your knees. Stick your tongue out and roll it like a tube. Inhale deeply through this tube and exhale through your nostrils with your mouth closed. Practice this for five minutes.

Improves blood circulation Bhramari pranayama or humming bee breath

Bhramari pranayama is highly effective in improving your overall blood circulation. It lowers your blood pressure and releases cerebral tension. Sit cross-legged with your spine straight. Close your eyes and gently plug both your ears using your thumbs. Put your fingers on each eye, inhale deeply and make a deep humming sound while exhaling. You can practice this three times.