Lifestyle

5 heart-warming reads about furry friends you cannot miss

5 heart-warming reads about furry friends you cannot miss

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 28, 2022, 06:33 pm 3 min read

These sweet tales of human-pet bonds will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Reading might be your all-time favorite hobby, but cuddling with your furry friends while turning the pages makes the whole experience so much better. If you are a pet parent, these moving books with strong pet characters will be a perfect addition to your reading list! Check out these five amazing books that portray pets as a significant part of the protagonist's life.

Mark B. Mills 'Waiting for Doggo'

The author's relaxed style of writing makes the book so wholesome. Daniel receives a letter from his girlfriend Clara, where she informs him that she has left on a journey to find herself. She leaves behind Doggo, her balding dog for him to care for. Low on luck, as Daniel watches his life fall apart, he develops an unexpected companionship with Doggo.

James Bowen 'A Street Cat Named Bob'

James Bowen recalls his time as a homeless musician living in London in this novel and writes how a stray cat with beautiful green eyes changed his life forever. This book will fill your heart with warmth, and brighten up your face with a wide smile. This unlikely friendship between a man and a ginger cat was adapted into a movie starring Luke Treadaway.

Garth Stein 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'

An up-and-coming racer, Denny Swift, shares a close bond with his philosophical dog, Enzo. The humorous tale shows how Enzo has a near-human soul and gathers knowledge from television and his master. He gives a wholesome overview of his life on his death bed, making this a heart-wrenching read with an insightful narration of human life. This book was also adapted into a movie.

Megan Rix 'Emmeline and the Plucky Pup'

This adventurous read shares great insight into the Suffrage movement in the UK, and its leader Emmeline Pankhurst. When her ward Alfie rescues a pup, Rascal, both Emmeline and Alfie are elated. Alfie and Rascal deliver messages between the Suffragettes as they organize their "Votes for Women" campaign. Will Emmeline succeed with Alfie and Rascal's help to give women the right to vote?

Genki Kawamura, Eric Selland 'If Cats Disappeared from the World'

Estranged from his family and at the end of his life, the narrator lives with his only company, a cat. Confronted by the devil before he can complete his bucket list, the narrator is allowed an extra day in life in exchange for making one thing disappear. This story about loss, reconciliation, and discovering what really matters in life, has been translated from Japanese.