Top 5 Sidney Sheldon novels you must read

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 25, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Sidney Sheldon's novels have been translated into 51 languages. (Photo credit: amazon.in)

The "prince of potboilers" might not be here anymore, but Sidney Sheldon's extraordinary works of fiction have kept him alive among his readers. Known for romantic thrillers since the early 70s, Sheldon's 18 novels have been translated into 51 languages and have sold over 300 million copies. Here are the top five fictions which were bestsellers, and won over his fans.

#1 The Other Side of Midnight

Catherine gets entangled in a series of unwanted events due to her cheating husband Larry and his former lover now boss Noelle Page. While the two plot against the former, unbeknownst to Noelle's current lover Demeris things go awry and one thing leads to another. This novel was Sheldon's first to become #1 on The New York Times Best Seller List.

#2 If Tomorrow Comes

Tracy Whitney, a successful banker, is pregnant with the child of her rich fiance. But before their impending wedding, her perfectly happy life crumbles like a pack of cards as she is framed for a crime by the Mafia. Tracy plots the perfect revenge for everyone who betrayed her. But with no career in hand, she has to find a way to survive.

#3 Tell Me Your Dreams

Ashley feels someone is stalking her and asks for a police escort. However, the following day the cop is found dead in her apartment. With similar murders having been committed in the same pattern all evidence points to her as the perpetrator. What follows is a complex trial involving her two colleagues. Sheldon wrote this novel based on true events.

#4 Rage of Angels

Jennifer Parker, an inexperienced lawyer, makes a mistake leading to the release of a mafia boss, ruining her career. She is then investigated by Adam Warner who finds out she wasn't guilty and falls in love with her. He's preparing for a political career and cannot risk a scandal. While he helps her gradually build her career back, the mafia boss falls for her.

#5 Bloodline

Roffe and Sons, a family firm, consists of desperate and greedy board members who want to sell the company stocks and go public. After the tragic death of the Manager of the firm, it is left to be taken over by his daughter Elizabeth. She refuses to sell the stocks, since her father was against it and later discovers someone is sabotaging the company.