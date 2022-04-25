Lifestyle

5 beach wedding destinations in India

Weddings have been a grand affair since time immemorial, and big fat Indian weddings are getting grander by the day. With innovation and creativity sprouting from wedding planners, destination weddings are a hot topic for the upcoming wedding season. If you've always wanted a stunning beach wedding, here's a list of destinations for you to fulfill your dream and begin a new journey.

#1 Havelock Island

Havelock is the destination for a dreamy wedding. Imagine what an unmatched experience it will be to exchange vows, with the turquoise water crashing on the gorgeous white sand in the backdrop. The weather here is mild most of the year and can serve as a classy wedding destination all year round. There are many resorts willing to arrange everything for your big day.

#2 Goa

As soon as Goa comes to mind, we think of parties, beer bottles, friends, shacks serving amazing food, and golden beaches with water sports. Try to fit in a wedding there and it's perfect to the "t." It can be the best Goa trip of your life, with free-flowing booze, friends, DJ night, and zooming in on a water scooter with your partner.

#3 Kerala

There are several amazing beaches in Kerala where you can have a beautiful beach wedding. Kovalam, Varkala, Alappuzha, Cherai and Kozhikode are few such places. People from all over India and from abroad come to these pristine beaches to get married. The warm and humid weather is perfect for a winter wedding under the starry skies, and moonlight sparkling waters of the Arabian Sea.

#4 Lakshadweep

Located off mainland India, Lakshadweep Islands has some of the best beaches. Less frequented by travelers as compared to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep is a crowd-free destination for weddings. The pristine beaches and isolated charm create the perfect ambiance for an intimate affair. You can also hire a cruise ship and travel to the middle of the sea for a party.

#5 Alibaug, Maharashtra

Alibaug is a nice option for couples who are looking to get away from the maddening crowd of Mumbai for their D-day. You won't have to travel as much and would still be able to get the Goa beach vibes. There are several resorts and hotels for you to pick from, depending on your preference. Party into the night after the ceremonies.