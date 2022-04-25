Lifestyle

Top 5 Agatha Christie novels that will leave you stunned

Written by Sneha Das Apr 25, 2022

If you enjoy a good mystery read, then you are sure to be an Agatha Christie fan. Christie composed 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections in her lifetime. Popularly called the "queen of mystery," her first book The Mysterious Affair at Styles released in 1920 where she introduced the famous character of Inspector Hercule Poirot. Check out her top five must-read novels.

#1 The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926)

Known as the most daring crime mystery, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd was first published in 1926 in the United States and the United Kingdom. It was Christie's third novel to feature Hercule Poirot as the detective. A wealthy widow dies by suicide and her fiance Roger Ackroyd is murdered. Poirot is then forced to come out of retirement and find the killer.

#2 Peril at End House (1932)

Peril at End House was first published in 1932 in the US and the UK. During their Cornwall vacation, Poirot and Hastings meet Magdala Buckley who resides in End House. Buckley complains of several murder attempts on her and therefore Poirot tries to protect her. However, a murder does take place but not of the intended victim which provokes Poirot to start the investigation.

#3 Murder on the Orient Express (1934)

Known as one of the most widely read mysteries of all time, the novel was first published in 1934. It was adapted into the 2017 film of the same name. The story takes place on the Orient Express which stops due to heavy snowfall. Poirot's trip to London gets interrupted when he gets involved in solving the murder of a passenger on the train.

#4 The ABC Murders (1936)

Published in 1936, the novel combines the unusual approach of a first-person and third-person narrative. The story revolves around a serial killer who is murdering people systematically in alphabetical order. It starts with the murder of Alice Asher, then Better Bernard and Carmichael Clarke. Poirot must follow the ABC Railway Guide to stop the killer from committing another murder that has a clear motive.

#5 And Then There Were None (1939)

An extremely popular book, you would never be able to guess the murderer in this one. Invited by a mysterious host, ten people gather on an island and they find out that they are being murdered systematically according to the description in a sinister poem. The guests must figure out the killer who is a part of the group before everyone is murdered.