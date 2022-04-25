Lifestyle

5 must-have garden tools and why

If gardening is your hobby or a newfound passion, you must be aware of the hard work, patience and persistence that goes into making a garden bloom beautifully. However, if you have just begun to enjoy the company of your plants and want to build a colony for them you must gear up well. Here's a list of gardening equipment you must own.

#1 Watering can

A dedicated device for watering your greens is an extremely important tool. Whether you need to invest in a proper garden watering can or make a DIY device, or buy a garden hose--is something you need to decide, Running around with random mugs and jars to water your plants is not a good idea, at least in the long run.

#2 Gardening gloves

We often feel tools are overrated and that we can simply use our hands to do the same work. Yes, we can. But gardening tools like gloves protect your hands from thorns or stone chips preventing cuts; they also keep your fingertips dirt free. Although washing your hands thoroughly cleans them, preventing any dirt to accumulate on your nails is much safer.

#3 Pruners

A very crucial matter in gardening is to chop off parts of plants that are dead, rotting, or infested with pests. You need a specialized device for this, something that can do it in one blow instead of twisting the branch. Pruners also come in handy for harvesting fruits or flowers. You can also use some regular scissors, but they won't be as effective.

#4 Rake

A rake is used for scraping and gathering mulch or leaves. It's also used to level sand, soil, or mulch. Some rakes come with flat heads while others have sharp metal teeth that can break up solidified soil. Garden rakes are usually metal and come with a long handle and a wide head. They work amazingly well to remove weeds and loosen the soil.

#5 Spade

Spade is a garden tool that has a flat blade and comes with a handle for digging. Sometimes people confuse a spade with a shovel, which is actually much bigger and comes with a longer handle. Spades are helpful in digging the soil in your pots or in the garden in a small area, and for transferring soil to pots while planting.