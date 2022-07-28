Lifestyle

Looking for a job change? Try out these job-search apps

Looking for a job change? Try out these job-search apps

Written by Sneha Das Jul 28, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

These job-search apps will assist you in getting your dream job in a hassle-free way.

Searching for jobs can be quite a cumbersome task, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and then with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, there are several job search apps that are free and help you apply for jobs from the comfort of your home. These apps feature verified job vacancies posted by companies and employers that suit your experience and interest. Check these five apps.

Application 1 LinkedIn

One of the most popular job-search apps and a professional networking site, LinkedIn allows you to get in touch with professionals or view details about a famous business personality who inspires you. You can directly apply for a job on LinkedIn while going through the company history, working hours, and salary details. However, be active and increase your connections to boost your profile.

Application 2 Naukri

Launched in 1997, Naukri is one of the most preferred apps by job seekers around the world. It offers a variety of latest job vacancies including part-time, work-from-home, or government job alerts on the basis of your qualifications and preferences. You can create up to five job alerts for different industries to get vacancy notifications. You can also create a video resume here.

Application 3 Glassdoor

If you want to know about the reviews and salary prospects of a particular company or organization along with the ratings given by employees, then Glassdoor is the perfect application for you to download. This will help you to understand the workplace culture of the company you are willing to join. You can also apply for jobs that suit your interest and qualifications.

Application 4 Shine

Managed by HT Media Ltd., Shine is a trustworthy app where you can browse through various trending jobs related to IT, finance, accounting, and other industries that are posted by well-reputed companies. The app allows you to connect with recruiters through email and chat support. Other advanced features include resume builder, company reviews, and job alerts. The app also offers you application insights.

Application 5 Monster Job

There are thousands of jobs listed on the Monster Job portal, you can easily find ideal jobs here based on your preferences and qualifications. There is a blog section on this app that offers interview tips to job seekers and guides them through the process. The app also offers you different resume services to make your CV more attractive.