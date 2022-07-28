Lifestyle

McDonald's UAE sends free food to customer in hospital

Written by Sneha Das Jul 28, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

McDonald's UAE sends free food and thoughtful note to one of their customers in hospital.

Sometimes, a few heart-touching stories go viral online breaking the continuous stream of informative or entertaining content, to motivate and evoke empathy in us. Recently, a LinkedIn post went viral for showing a thoughtful note where McDonald's sent food free of cost to a customer who ordered from a hospital. Read on to know more about the aww-worthy post.

The post shared by Dom Mernock has a photograph of a note that reads, "Hello! We've seen that you have placed your order from the hospital. Hope you're keeping well! Your order is on us. The McDonald's UAE Team." Mernock captioned it, "This is the kind of stuff you should be doing with all that customer data you just collected. Hats off, McDonald's."

The post went viral across several social media platforms and McDonald's sweet gesture was appreciated by netizens. The post has been shared around 1,636 times, has received more than a thousand comments, and has been liked by over one lakh people! "Talk about empathy! Well done," one user commented. "Incredible and laudable. So kind of McDonald's," wrote another user.

However, some people were also concerned about the patient who was ordering McDonald's when they were sick and in the hospital. Many even slammed McDonald's for accepting the order from the patient. "If they genuinely cared for a customer in the hospital, maybe they should have denied the order," one user commented. "Irony McDonald's probably contributed to their hospitalization," another said.

Many people also defended the fast-food chain saying that there are other people in the hospital also other than patients like doctors, nurses, family members, and ancillary staff among others who need to eat as well. One user noted, "...sometimes all you might want is McD's fries and nuggies. Yall missing the initial point of this and focusing on irrelevant things."