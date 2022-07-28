Lifestyle

Here's how eating mushrooms can boost your health

Mushrooms are widely popular today for their nutritious and tasty contribution to India's vegetarian cuisine. One cup of mushrooms contains three grams of protein, 3.1 grams of carbohydrates, and 21.1 calories. Although eaten as vegetables, mushrooms are a type of fungus rich in fiber, protein, vitamin D, copper, magnesium, selenium, thiamin, magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants. Here are some health benefits of the food.

Hydrate skin Mushrooms are great for your skin

Mushrooms have a good amount of polysaccharides, which can make your skin soft and supple by keeping it hydrated. Mushrooms can brighten your complexion too. They are rich in kojic acid that exfoliates the skin from the inside. Further, selenium, vitamin C, and choline in mushrooms fight free radical damage to reduce the signs of aging in adults.

Strong hair Mushrooms promotes hair health

Copper in mushrooms reduces premature greying of hair in adults. It directly affects the production of melanin in your blood, to maintain your hair's pigment. Mushrooms also contain selenium, which is used in many hair care products to maintain healthy and shiny hair. They are rich in iron that keeps anemia at bay, fights hair loss, and promotes the growth of new hair.

Depression & anxiety Mushrooms treat mental health conditions

People who are prone to depression can benefit from eating mushrooms regularly. The antioxidant ergothioneine can help lower the risk of oxidative stress when consumed regularly. The potassium present in mushrooms can help reduce anxiety. Psilocybin is a compound present in psychoactive mushrooms. These "magic mushrooms" can be useful in treating conditions such as depression and PTSD, under the supervision of medical professionals.

Low carbs Mushrooms promote weight loss

Mushrooms are widely used in weight loss diets as they have low carbohydrate content. The fat and cholesterol levels in mushrooms are also low. The beta-glucans and chitins present in mushrooms can help reduce appetite. They make you feel fuller which prevents you from overeating. Further, this reduces the overall intake of calories, leading to weight loss.

Antioxidant rich Mushrooms offer brain protection

Mushrooms can protect one against cognitive decline, especially in older adults. These fungi contain the antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione that can prevent Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. People with memory issues or those in fear of developing a risk of neurological illnesses can benefit from mushrooms. You can include half cups of mushrooms in your daily diet to boost your memory