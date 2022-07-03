India

'Too late': Doctor receives transfer orders 13 days after death

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 03, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Dr. Dipendra Singh requested relocation to his hometown Prayagraj from Chitrakoot due to severe illness (Representational Image).

Dr. Dipendra Singh—a 55-year-old government doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj who was posted at Chitrakoot's Joint District Hospital—received his transfer orders on WhatsApp on his "terahvi" (13th day) following his death. He had been requesting relocation to his hometown Prayagraj from Chitrakoot for two years due to severe illness. However, his request was declined several times and was finally granted only after his death.

Comments What do his family members say?

His family told IANS Dr. Singh, who was posted in Chitrakoot, had been suffering from a severe liver illness. They stated the doctor's request for a transfer owing to health reasons was repeatedly denied. On June 30, the State Health Department reportedly authorized his transfer to Prayagraj. However, the family said he is no longer here to celebrate, having passed away on June 17.

Details Denied transfer, doctor spent last three months on leave

"My brother was suffering from a severe liver infection and was requesting a transfer for the past two years," stated Dr. Singh's younger brother, Hemendra Singh. However, his requests had to impact on the State Health Department, he claimed. "My brother was on leave for the past three months and finally breathed his last on the intervening night of June 17-18," he added.

Official statement What did the officials say?

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Superintendent, Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Prayagraj, Indu Kanojia, said she had not received any written order of Dr. Singh's transfer to the hospital. "However, in the transfer list, which was released on social media, he was transferred to this hospital (sic)," she added. Notably, Dr. Singh was posted as a senior consultant in Joint District Hospital, Chitrakoot, 11 years ago.

Family Singh leaves wife, two minor sons behind

Singh is survived by his wife Dr. Abha Singh, who is a gynecologist and lives with their two minor sons in Prayagraj. "Seeing the transfer order after his death, we don't know how to react," she said. She claimed that her husband requested a transfer to his hometown so that he could receive treatment under the care of his family.