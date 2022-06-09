Lifestyle

How to fight motion sickness

If you are one of those people who start feeling sick and throw up in buses, cars, or during train rides, you might have motion sickness. Although it is not a life-threatening problem, it can ruin your travel experience, and that of others with you. Here are a few ways to fight off the ugly feeling of motion sickness and travel worry-free.

#1 What causes motion sickness

Seeing movement and experiencing an imbalance between sight and what one feels can trigger motion sickness. It can happen in cars, trains, joy rides, or even virtual reality experiences. However, once the movement stops, the sickness stops. It is commonly found in pregnant women, older adults, children, and people with migraine, or can be genetic. Medication can temporarily help in this scenario.

#2 Some basic things that you can try

If you are aware of the problem, take motion sickness medicine an hour before traveling. The front passenger seat in a car is the best for those traveling with motion sickness. In a boat, sit in the middle, and on a plane sit over the wing. If you're traveling via trains, face forward on the train's journey, and preferably sit by the window.

#3 What to do and what not to do

There are over-the-counter medicines to treat nausea and vomiting. You can also get medication from your doctor after a thorough consultation. Take the medicine before you begin your travel, once nausea begins, eat plain crackers and drink clear, fizzy drinks to relieve nausea. Drink water, and strictly avoid alcohol or heavy meals before travel. Don't read, instead, look out the window at something distant.

#4 Natural remedies

Place the index, middle, and ring fingers of your right hand on the inside of your left wrist. The nei-kuan point is located on your inner arm near your wrist. Acupressure on this point can help relieve nausea and vomiting. Apply pressure on one or both wrists for five seconds. Licorice root lozenges may also help ward off nausea and vomiting.