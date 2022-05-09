Lifestyle

5 homemade and natural energy drinks for summer

Summers can leave you dehydrated and tired as excessive sweating can reduce the water content in your body. Though energy drinks available in the market can quench your thirst, for the time being, they contain sugar and are bad for your health. Homemade energy drinks made with natural ingredients will replenish the electrolyte balance in the body. Here are five homemade energy drink recipes.

#1 Ginger and cardamom energy drink

Infused with the goodness of ginger and cardamom, this energy drink will fuel you up for the day. Both ginger and cardamom will boost metabolism and energy levels and increase circulation. Put two thin slices of ginger and some fresh ginger root juice into a cup. Add turmeric powder, ground cardamom, and honey along with hot water. Mix it well and enjoy your drink.

#2 Green tea and chia seeds energy drink

Chia seeds are loaded with fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, and vitamins while green tea keeps tiredness at bay. Steep green tea bags in boiling water for five minutes. Let it cool. Soak chia seeds in water for 15 minutes. Add sugar and lemon juice to green tea and stir well. Chill for a few hours. Add chia seeds to the tea and serve chilled.

#3 Coconut water and lemon energy drink

Packed with protein, fiber, different electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, coconut water will keep you energized throughout the day. Rich in vitamin C, lemon also refreshes you, reduces stress levels, and increases alertness. Add fresh coconut water, lime juice, lemon, honey, water, sea salt, and ginger to a blender and blend everything well. Sip on this drink whenever you are feeling dehydrated or thirsty.

#4 Chocolate banana energy drink

This chocolate banana energy milkshake not only tastes delicious but also increases your stamina. Packed with a healthy amount of caffeine, cocoa fights fatigue while bananas contain healthy nutrients and minerals that offer you immense energy. Blend chopped ripe bananas with chilled milk, sugar, and unsweetened cocoa in a blender until the bananas get pureed. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.

#5 Apple cider vinegar, lemon and ginger energy drink

Packed with the goodness of apple cider vinegar, ginger, and lemon, this energy drink is healthy and a great source of clean energy. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with warm water. Add lemon juice, ground ginger, cinnamon, one pinch of cayenne pepper, and honey to it and mix well. Pour into a cup and have this energy drink to fuel your day.