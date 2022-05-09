Lifestyle

Here's how you can have a charming conversation

Here's how you can have a charming conversation

Written by Lahari Basu May 09, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Empathy is the core of charm. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Ever wondered how some people ooze charm and spread a wave of positive vibes in the room they walk into? And how everyone just loves talking to them? You can be like that as well if you only follow a few simple techniques. Empathy is the core of charm, try to identify who's happy and who's not and approach them with appropriate conversation.

#1 Focus on what's good

Nobody likes the company of a bickering or whining person. Don't be that boring person who always complains about work, family, or life in general. Try to do your best with what you have. If you are not confident about something regarding yourself, focus on your good traits and highlight them in your conversation. Do the same with others when they are feeling down.

Making eye contact projects confidence from your end making the person you're speaking with feel noticed. Keep eye contact throughout the conversation as holding one's eyes can make you seem charming. The person on the other end will feel that you respect them. It also shows that you are honest and have nothing to hide, and everyone loves talking to such people.

#3 Put on your best smile

Put on a smile and express your happiness to meet someone. Having a happier facial expression makes one appear more trustworthy. Always face the person you are talking to; walking ahead of them or not making eye contact comes off as rude and ill-mannered. Acknowledge a person from a distance with a smile, a quick eyebrow flex, and a nod when passing by.

#4 Charm people with kind words

Basically, be nice. Be gentle and polite when talking to people. Compliment people on anything you can. For example, if someone has cooked something with a lot of effort, let them know how you appreciate their cooking even if you know it can be better. Be gracious when receiving compliments from others. Quit backbiting and praise others in their absence.

#5 Be a good listener

There's nothing more attractive in the world than a person who listens carefully and cares about what you say. One who listens more than they speak and remembers what we told them, automatically reserves a spot in your heart from Day 1! When someone is telling a story, or venting out about having a long day, don't interrupt, let them complete before you comment.