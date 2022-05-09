Lifestyle

5 amazing t-shirt hacks

T-shirts are the most comfortable and versatile piece of clothing in your closet. They are simple, soft, and breathable and keep you cool and relaxed, especially during the summer season. There are a number of things you can do with your new and old t-shirts. Here are five ways to reuse old t-shirts, or simply revamp the ones you don't want to discard.

#1 Knot it up

If your t-shirt is a bit oversized and you want to style it in a different way instead of the usual laid-back look, then knot it up in a stylish way for a more polished look. This simple fashion hack will amp up your overall look giving a classy, uber-chic, comfy, and elegant vibe. You can pair it up with basic blue jeans.

#2 Turn your t-shirt into a tank top

Upcycle your plain old t-shirt and turn it into a stylish tank top. Starting about two inches below the t-shirt's armpit, cut toward the shoulder in an upward direction. Cut six inches from the neckline to form a scoop neck and the same from the back. Use stencils and fabric paints to add a pop of color. Your tank top is ready.

#3 Make a tote bag

You will need a thick cotton t-shirt for this. Cut the t-shirt sleeves. Next, cut the neckline area oval. Determine how deep you want the bag to be and mark the spot. Next, turn the shirt inside out. Now you can either cut fringes at the bottom and tie them to each other to close the hole. Or, you can simply sew it.

#4 Make a dog bandana

Cut your t-shirt's side seams and fold them up. Cut two bandana pieces out of it and clip the right sides together and sew, leaving a gap in one area. Cut out the triangle point and some parts of the curved ends. Pull it out to reveal the right side of the shirt. Now sew the open edge to finish the bandana.

#5 Turn your t-shirt into a skirt

This is an extremely simple way to convert a t-shirt into a skirt. Make slits on the neckline on both sides moving toward the shoulder. Turn the shirt inside out and stitch and close the arms of the shirt. Fold in the sleeves and stitch to the shirt. Now pass a drawstring through the neck area, or simply add snaps. Your skirt is ready.