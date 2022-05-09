Lifestyle

5 interesting jobs in the entertainment industry

Written by Lahari Basu May 09, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Here's a list of interesting career options in the entertainment industry. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Have you always wanted to work in the entertainment industry but perhaps acting or directing isn't your mojo? Don't be discouraged, you can be part of the glamour by pursuing a lot of other careers. These are highly-skilled areas of work and will also fulfill your creative hunger. Here's a list of a few non-acting jobs in the film and TV industry.

#1 Voice over artist

Being able to do voices or give a nice voice over to films or news is more of a talent. One can also practice voice modulation under the guidance of an experienced artist to get there. There is a wide range of job opportunities for people who can do voices from cartoons, and dubbed movies, to documentary voiceovers and audiobooks.

#2 Sound engineer

A sound engineer is responsible for creating various forms of audio for songs, movies, and the like. If you have an ear for music, this might be a very good job option for you. Sound engineers record, mix and manipulate the sound through mechanical processes. This creative job also requires technical expertise to understand the client's need to create desired sound effects.

#3 Art director

Theater fanatics would know of mise-en-scene; for the uninitiated, it is the stage design and placement of actors in scenes for play or film--basically the whole visual perspective of the scene. Someone with good décor ideas can pursue this career. If you felt that the background from a certain film perfectly set the mood right, thank the art director.

#4 Animator

Animators are in demand in the entertainment industry. From end credits to specialized animated sequences in movies such as Jurassic World, animators of various calibers are needed and highly appreciated. Working with the director and producers, animators design background sets, characters, and environments. They also collaborate with the special effects team sometimes. You might get to work for your favorite superhero movie!

#5 Choreographer

If you love dancing and are good at it, you can try a career in choreography. A choreographer creates dance steps according to music requirements and teaches the artists for a film. One must have knowledge of a variety of dance styles and always keep learning new techniques to teach artists. You also need to understand music to belt out great choreography.