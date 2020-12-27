Everyone has a plain black tee in their closet because it works for nearly every occasion. From a casual outing to a formal gathering, this basic t-shirt can be incorporated into many stylish looks. However, if you are tired of wearing it in the same way and need some ideas to style it, here are some tips that can help you look chic.

All Black The all-black ensemble: Black tee, bottoms, shoes, and jacket

Monotone is usually risky with bright colors. But, black monotone is a safe option that suits everyone. Wear your black t-shirt with black bottoms (pants, skirts, or shorts), and black shoes. Black boots work even better. If you wish, top it off with a black denim, leather, or bomber jacket. Additional makeup tip: red lipstick (not the bright one) looks great with black.

Jeans Black t-shirts look great with a pair of blue jeans

The most common way to style a black t-shirt is to wear it with blue jeans. But here are some tips to make this look more stylish. Wear layers over your t-shirt and jeans. For example, wear open woolen cardigans for casual night outs and light-colored blazers for formal meetings. For parties, wear black leather jackets. Go for black shoes to smash the look.

Skirts An array of skirts go with the black tee

As mentioned above, black skirts look great with black t-shirts. But that's not all. Skirts with floral prints look amazing with black tees. Leather midis of lighter shades like beige and peach are also good options. Even maxi skirts look great with black t-shirts. Additional tip: you can either tuck in your t-shirt or tie it up to style it like a crop top.

Suit up For a powerful formal look, wear it with a suit

A white shirt with a blazer and pants is the usual way to suit up. But why not take it up a notch. Get rid of the shirt and the tie and don a plain black t-shirt under the blazer. Trust me, it will look fantastic. Additional tip: choose unconventional suit colors (like blood red or sky blue) and complete the look with sneakers.

Accessorize The perfect accessory for every black t-shirt look