By now, it is a known fact that white sneakers can be worn with any piece of clothing. From pantsuits to skirts to lehengas and sarees, sneakers can just go right with anything. For those of you who are still limiting white sneakers to the sports ground, here are a few absolutely winning combinations that can never go wrong with these white beauties.

Saree Go quirky in a saree-sneaker look

Bollywood divas like Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have often made a statement by giving their sarees a quirky twist with white sneakers. On a casual day to work, team your white sneakers with a monochrome saree and sunglasses to complete the look. You can also experiment at your best friend's wedding function by customizing your white sneakers to suit your saree.

Dress Pair them with a dress for a chic look

Dresses give off a casual vibe and if you want to take the look a notch higher without making it look over-the-top, then all you have to do is slip your feet into a pair of white sneakers. The best part is that white sneakers go well with almost every dress type and print ranging from bold colors to floral prints and skater dresses.

Crop top Sneakers go well with miniskirts as well

Miniskirts and sneakers are an eye-catching combination and have an effortless vibe to them. Simply slip on a white t-shirt, a mini skirt, and casual white sneakers on a day out with friends. For colder days, you can pair a sweater to go with your skirt. Wear matching sunglasses and complete the look with a pair of white socks that go with the sneakers.

Pantsuits Suits and sneakers are a winning combo