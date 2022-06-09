Lifestyle

5 best Nora Roberts books you should read

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 09, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Nora Roberts has written under several pen names. (Photo credit: Goodreads)

American author, Eleanor Marie Robertson, famous under her pen name Nora Roberts, is credited with over 225 romance novels to date, and if you haven't read any of her works yet, it is high time you do. She is known to often writes trilogies, finishing all three books in a row so that she can remain in sync with the same characters.

#1 Black Hills

Childhood friends Coop and Lil meet twelve years after their last summer together in the Black Hills. An unsolved murder mystery disrupts their lives and leads them to join hands and be alert to the dangers lurking in the wild landscape. The lawyer and the wildlife biologist must work together to find out a killer with a twisted mind who has singled them out.

#2 Birthright

The discovery of five-thousand-year-old human bones at a construction site draws archaeologist Callie Dunbrook out of her sabbatical. She almost quits the excavation when she gets to know that her new partner is her ex-husband Jake. A stranger claims to know a secret about her childhood, making her question her past. What follows is a whirlwind of adventure and romance.

#3 Dance Upon the Air

Nell Channing flees to Three Sisters Island, escaping her abusive husband, and starts working as a cook to conceal her identity. This is considered one of the best Nora Roberts books, and it is the first book of the Three Sisters Island trilogy. As Nell starts to adjust to her new life, she discovers that the island is under a terrible curse.

#4 Montana Sky

A rich man left behind property worth millions of dollars for his three daughters born of three different mothers. The will says they must live together on the ranch for one year before inheriting it. Tess, a screenwriter in Hollywood, and Willa who grew up at the ranch don't approve of the idea. But Lily thinks it's a refuge running from her abusive ex-husband.

#5 Vision in White

Vision in White is the first book of the Bride Quartet series. Mac with her friends founded "Vows," a premier wedding planning company. She has had a disturbing family life, with her father leaving her mother and the latter moving on to another man. Her mother constantly asks her for financial help. Falling for Carter Maguire, she learns to make her own happy memories.