Ronnie Screwvala to share life's lessons in new book

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming book is slated to release in July

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala will share stories, failures, and personal learnings from his career in his new book, Skill It, Kill It: Struggles, Sacrifices, and Success in Your Life and Career. The book aims to pull back the curtain on the professional world to give an insider's view of the "invisible" skills sought and rewarded by global businesses, top recruiters, and leading CEOs.

Quote

Ronnie's stories are based on personal experience

Published by Penguin Random House, the book is slated for release in July. Ronnie says, "This is not a self-help book. The way I've chosen to give insider's view is by sharing my stories, failures, and personal learnings and what I've observed around me."

Details

Ronnie conducted interviews with at least 1,000 professionals

Before writing the book, Ronnie conducted interviews and talked to focus groups with close to 1,000 working professionals across India, and the big questions and concerns that were highlighted are related to the need for career guidance, help with soft skills, managing priorities, and time better, and the need for inspiration. Ronnie says he has tried to cover all the concerns in the book

Quote

We are on verge of dramatic shift in workforce: Ronnie

Ronnie says, "We are on the verge of a dramatic shift in the workforce that will lead to changes in career paths not experienced before. Every job, every role will demand change. The change will need new learnings."

Soft skills

'Professional expertise with stronger soft skills needed for success'

Ronnie says, "Sales jobs will no longer be about making presentations or pitching but understanding data, lead generation, and conversions. Marketing will not be about mature messaging but first knowing where to find your elusive customer and then communicating with the maximum clutter around them." Ronnie says that rounding off professional expertise with stronger soft skills is where one can shine above the crowd.

Quote

Soft skills will put you on the fast track: Ronnie

"Developing and sharpening your soft skills will put you on the fast track and will enable you to stand out, gain confidence and get ahead. The skills will give you additional power over and above your degree and area of knowledge," Ronnie says.

Book

Ronnie will introduce readers to real people

In the book, Ronnie introduces readers to real people who taught themselves vital abilities. He says, If they can do it, so can you. The author gives insights, wisdom, tips, and secrets into the soft skills that will keep one strong, confident, and on a constant path of growth, regardless of the oncoming headwinds of global change.