5 unusual food allergies you didn't know about

Written by Lahari Basu Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jun 08, 2022, 12:55 pm 3 min read

When our immune system reacts abnormally to something we consume, it is called a food allergy. We may have come across at least one person allergic to peanuts, dairy, or wheat. However, having trouble digesting something, may not necessarily be an allergy. Our bodies might not handle a certain food well, causing indigestion. If it doesn't involve the immune system, it's not an allergy.

Context Here is what our expert says

Immune response to an antigen that is harmless to others is called an allergy.

One can be allergic to chemicals, pollen, dust, and various types of food.

Allergies are identified by a set of symptoms that present on exposure to antigen every time.

With successive exposure, the intensity of symptoms may change. Food allergy is difficult to identify as it initially presents like indigestion.

#1 Water

This is the worst of all forms of food allergies. Water constitutes about 70% of our body, and being allergic to it is a major concern for those unlucky persons. There are very few recorded cases of Aquagenic urticaria, but when their skin comes in contact with water they get hives and blisters! When the body is dry, the symptoms fade within an hour.

#2 Caffeine

Imagine a cup of your favorite coffee choking you or giving you rashes! That is exactly what people with caffeine allergies experience. Those with caffeine allergies may get severe anaphylaxis like hypotension nausea, dizziness, and wheezing. Consult a doctor and await the diagnosis to know if it's intolerance or an allergy. Caffeine is also found in several energy drinks and tea.

#3 Mango

Allergy to mangoes is often linked to latex allergy. The presence of a substance called urushiol on mango skin can cause allergic reactions. If you have ever had a reaction to poison ivy or poison oak, avoid eating mangoes. Rashes are common, but a severe reaction might lead to changes in blood pressure, and difficulty breathing, which usually happens after eating the peel.

#4 Beer

The main ingredient in beer is water, and then there's yeast, malted barley, preservatives, and flavor additives. If you are allergic to any of the ingredients, you will be allergic to beer. Symptoms of beer allergy include sneezing, wheezing, flushing, nausea, etc which may occur within two hours of consumption. You may consider changing the brand. If you still get symptoms, visit a doctor.

#5 Red meat

Some people are allergic to red meats like beef, pork, and lamb. However, it is rare and difficult to identify. In the US, red meat allergy is linked to a bite from a Lone Star tick, a parasite found in the meat. Some children allergic to milk may also be allergic to meat. Only a medical practitioner can identify this condition after certain tests.