5 different kheer recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Jun 08, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

Kheer is an age-old favorite in most parts of India.

Kheer is a creamy and sweet rice-based pudding that is usually served as a dessert. It is prepared with milk, saffron, cardamom, and dry fruits. It is also called payasam, payesh, and payasa in different regions of India. If you are planning to make some for yourself, then try these five different kheer recipes that will give a refreshing touch to the traditional dish.

#1 Mango kheer

Made with fresh ripe mango pulp, mango kheer is the perfect dessert to serve during the summer. Roast vermicelli in some ghee. Add full cream milk, and boil for some time. Add sugar and cook well. Add raisins, and cardamom powder and stir. Let it cool, add fresh mango pulp and mix well. Refrigerate for one hour. Garnish with almond flakes and serve chilled.

#2 Sabudana kheer

If you are looking for a kheer recipe to savor on your fasting days, then try this sabudana kheer which is also popular during Janmashtami vrat. Mix sabudana with water and let it soak for an hour. Boil milk, add soaked sabudana, and cook well. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and raisins and mix well. Garnish with ghee-roasted cashew nuts and raisins and enjoy.

If you are calorie-conscious, then this oats and dates kheer recipe is just perfect for you. It's healthy, nutritious, and wholesome with no added sugar. Heat the milk and boil for some time. Add rolled oats and sliced dates, mix well and cook for around four minutes. Add cardamom powder and mix again. Garnish with some more date slices and serve warm.

#4 Apple kheer

Cooked with red and juicy apples, apple kheer gives a fruity twist to the traditional rice kheer recipe. Saute grated apple in ghee and let it cool. Boil milk with saffron. Add condensed milk, mix well and boil for 10 minutes. Add cardamom powder, and cooked apple after the milk cools. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled.

#5 Dudhi or Lauki ki kheer

Made with bottle guard (dudhi), dudhi kheer can also be served during Shivratri, Ekadashi, or Navratri. The dish is flavorful, nutritious, and safe for heart patients. Mix together milk and grated bottle guard and cook for 10-12 minutes. Add sugar and cook for one-two minute until it dissolves. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Let it cool, refrigerate for an hour and serve chilled.