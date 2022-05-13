Lifestyle

National Apple Pie Day 2022: History, celebrations and more

Written by Sneha Das May 13, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

The sweet flavors of apple pie will melt your heart. (Photo credit: Flickr)

National Apple Pie Day is observed every year on May 13 to celebrate the favorite dessert of the United States of America. It's the perfect day to enjoy a slice of the humble apple pie and share it with your family and friends. An apple pie is basically a sweet fruit pie filled with fresh juicy apples and mild spices with a double crust.

History History of the apple pie

Apple pie was originally invented in England. The earliest apple pie recipe dates back to 1381, made using apples, figs, pears, raisins, and saffron. The Dutch published their first apple pie recipe in a 1514 cookbook. During the 17th and 18th centuries, Dutch and English settlers brought apple pie into the US. It became a symbol of prosperity in the 19th and 20th centuries.

About the day Why Americans are fond of apple pie?

People love apple pie because it tastes neutral and delicious with a sweet and warm flavor. It goes best with some chilled ice cream. The dessert is a symbol of national pride in America and represents cultural cooperation, innovation, and American ideals. Also, an apple pie is absolutely easy to make and can be easily served at dinner parties and family get-togethers.

Celebration How to celebrate the day?

Make a delicious apple pie at home, and experiment with different creamy and luscious fillings. You can also go through some apple pie cookbooks like Ken Haedrich's Apple Pie. You can even host a fun apple pie party and invite over some of your friends. You can also buy an apple pie from a local bakery or a restaurant that sells the best one.

Recipe A traditional apple pie recipe

Mix flour, butter, salt, and sugar with cold water. Make a tight dough and refrigerate. Cook diced apple, cinnamon powder, butter, and brown sugar together. Cut circular discs out of the dough, and place them in greased pie tins. Bake for eight-ten minutes. Fill the stuffing and cover with another layer of pie crust (dough). Brush with milk and bake for 25 minutes. Enjoy.