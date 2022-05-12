Lifestyle

5 must-try recipes with caramel

Written by Lahari Basu May 12, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

What's you favorite caramel dessert?

Sweet tooths out there, this one is for you. Have you ever been absolutely, irrevocably, and head-over-heels in love with caramel? If you have, you will be overjoyed, and appreciate these splendid recipes made with caramel sauce, salted caramel, or caramel chunks. They taste as amazing as they look. Without further ado, let's begin with the caramelicious journey!

#1 Caramel no bake cheesecake

Grind digestive biscuits, pour butter, and caramel sauce, and mix. Add the sandy mixture into a pie tin and press down on the base. Let it chill for 30 mins. Mix soft cheese, salted caramel sauce, vanilla, and sugar. Add filling to the cold base. Smooth the top and set it in the fridge. Drizzle salted caramel sauce over cheesecake.

#2 Caramel chocolate dumplings

Heat cream and salt just until boiling. Remove from heat and keep aside. Caramelize sugar by melting it, until it is reddish-brown. Remove from heat and add the hot cream stirring vigorously. Add butter and vanilla. Melt chocolates and butter. Put it and ground hazelnut in a mold and create a base, then add caramel and top it with more chocolate. Chill and serve.

#3 Caramel cinder toffee

Lightly grease a baking tray. Put sugar and honey in a large saucepan with water, over low heat, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Bring to boil and bubble it. Remove from the heat and add bicarbonate of soda quickly. Immediately pour into the tray, and leave to cool and set completely. Break the toffee into bite-sized pieces.

#4 Salted caramel apple pie

Mix apple slices with sugar, lemon juice, flour, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Toss and keep them aside. Roll out chilled pie dough and layer the bottom and sides of a pie tin. Place the apples in layers, top them with salted caramel sauce, and bake. Then line dough stripes like a weave on the pie, apply egg wash and bake again.

#5 Caramel chocolate chip cookies

Beat butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla essence until nice and creamy. Sift together baking soda, salt, and flour in a bowl. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Add chocolate chips and caramel chips to the dough and stir to combine. Make cookie balls and bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow cookies to cool.