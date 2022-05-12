Lifestyle

5 homemade lip balms for soft and nourished lips

Nobody wants dry and chapped lips. However, we often avoid taking care of our lips while we normally spend time on our skin and hair. Your lips need equal care and attention as the skin on your lips is extremely thin. Lip balms are a great way to keep them moisturized and hydrated. Here are five homemade lip balms for soft and nourished lips.

#1 Mint and chocolate lip balm

Packed with antioxidants, and essential nutrients, chocolate nourishes your lips and protects them from harmful environmental pollutants. Mint heals cracked lips and soothes them. Melt white beeswax pellets. Add cocoa powder and blend until smooth. Add peppermint oil and sweet almond oil and mix well. Let it cool and store in a small container. Your delicious chocolatey lip balm is ready to use.

#2 Essential oil lip balm

This essential oil lip balm will help to heal dry and chapped lips and make them nourished, soft and supple. The addition of beetroot powder will add a rosy tint to your lips. Melt beeswax. Add cocoa butter to it and blend well. Add your favorite essential oil and beetroot powder and mix well. Let it cool and apply it to your lips.

#3 Shea butter and coconut oil lip balm

Packed with the goodness of hydrating ingredients like shea butter, grapefruit essential oil, coconut oil, and castor oil, this lip balm will prevent moisture loss from your lips and keep them nourished. Melt shea butter, coconut oil, and castor oil in a saucepan. Turn off the gas, add the grapefruit essential oil and mix well. Let it cool and it's ready to use.

#4 Strawberry lip balm

Made with fresh strawberries and coconut oil, this lip balm not only tastes delicious but also acts as a great exfoliator and moisturizer for the lips. The vitamin C and salicylic acid in strawberries remove dead skin cells from your lips. Take one strawberry and make a smooth paste. Add coconut oil and mix well. Refrigerate and use it to hydrate your lips.

#5 Vitamin E and green tea lip balm

The regenerative properties of vitamin E can heal chapped lips. The antioxidant properties of green tea soothe the irritation caused by chapped lips. Melt coconut oil, add green tea leaves and stir well. Let it steep and strain the oil. Add melted cocoa butter, vitamin E oil, and essential oil to the strained coconut oil and mix. Refrigerate for three hours and apply.