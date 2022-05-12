Lifestyle

Know all about Sunburn Festival Goa 2022

Written by Lahari Basu May 12, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Get your groove on and line up for the tickets. See you at Sunburn Festival 2022. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

India's biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival, Sunburn Festival, is all set to be held in Goa once again. The dates were announced on the festival's official Twitter handle a few days back. The musical gala will take place on December 28, 29, and 30. It attracts several DJs and musicians from across the world. Here's all about this EDM fest.

History A brief about the festival

Sunburn Festival was started in the year 2007 by Nikhil Chinappa and Percept Entertainment. After being held on the beaches of Goa for several years, the venue was shifted to Pune in 2016. However, it came back to Vagator, Goa in 2019. DJs who have proved themselves on various reputed platforms produce a once-in-a-lifetime experience for audiences attending the festival.

Tickets Registration is now open

The three-day music fest has different kinds of tickets available. You can choose from daily passes, passes for all days, and after-party tickets. Registration is open now. Visitors must be over 18 years of age. Make sure your wristband is not torn or tampered with as it will disqualify you. There are no provisions for issuing duplicate tickets, so do not lose them.

Theme Experience futuristic music this year

The festival promises a futuristic theme this year. "We're Back with the futuristic experience of music. The journey to Sunburn Goa 2022 has just begun and we are immensely happy as Sunburn returns in full glory to its Homeland Goa," read their Instagram post. Earlier this year, there was news of the fest being canceled. However, the official Twitter post confirmed the fest.

Popularity What makes Sunburn Festival so popular?

The festival sees world-renowned DJs playing all kinds of genres--bass, funk, techno, drums, and more. Improvisations and artistic collaborations happen all the time on stage and this is what the audience loves. The music is such that one minute you are rocking away, and the next you will find yourself in a trance. It is an unbelievable place to be, so don't miss it.