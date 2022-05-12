Lifestyle

5 summer makeup tips to avoid a meltdown

Summer beauty is all about sporting that sunkissed look we all love so much. Unfortunately, makeup and the summer heat aren't exactly best friends. That being said, it is possible to put on some makeup and prance around in summers, but only if you do it right. It is all about choosing the right products, applying them the correct way, and setting them well.

Moisturize Get the basics right, use a moisturizer and sunscreen

Do not avoid using a moisturizer during the summer season irrespective of whether you have dry or oily skin. Wash your face with a mild cleanser, and then apply a light-weight and oil-free moisturizer to your skin to prevent your face from looking greasy. Then apply a lightweight gel-based sunscreen with at least SPF 50 to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.

Prime your face Primer is an extremely essential summer product

It is no secret that pores secrete oil and this is why it is important to fill them in with something that can combat that oil production. Pick up a silicone or water-based primer for summertime and pat it into the skin before applying your base. The primer won't let the oils reach the top of the skin and will prevent a meltdown.

Base Acing the base is the key

While you may love your high-coverage foundation that is expensive as hell, you might want to pack it up in summer. BB cream is the ideal choice at this time as it is lightweight and melts into the skin. But if you have oily skin, it would be best to use a matte foundation with light coverage. Use a wet sponge for application.

Set your makeup Translucent powder, cream blush and bronzer

To set your makeup, ditch the compact and pick up a loose translucent powder as it doesn't get cakey. Opt for a cream blush instead of a powder blush for the same reason. Now for that sunkissed look, use a bronzer on the highest points of your face. Seal it all in with a makeup setting spray to increase the longevity of your makeup.

Eyes and lips Keep the eyes and lips light and fresh

Choose a lighter eyeshadow palette for the summer. Nudes and corals look best in this season as opposed to brighter shades. Pick some creamy stick eyeshadows for a more natural look. You can directly rub them on your eyelids. Use a lip stain in a peachy or pink shade to keep it light and fresh. You are now pretty set for the summer.