This is when you should discard your makeup

Jan 27, 2022

Over time, makeup products start to degrade and should not be used.

You probably already know that your makeup comes with an expiration date. But many of us keep using these products till much after their expiration, mainly because we don't want our money to go to waste. Using expired products can lead to skin infections due to bacterial growth and can lead to breakouts and rashes. Here is the shelf-life of your makeup products.

#1, 2 When to toss mascara and eye shadows?

Mascara: This product goes bad after two to three months of opening. Bacteria begins to build on the wand which can cause eye irritation. Eye shadow powder: It lasts up to two years. Eye shadow cream: It can last up to three to six months after opening. These products are in close contact with your eyes, so toss them if you constantly feel itchy.

#3 How long does an eyeliner last?

Gel or liquid Eyeliner: It has a shelf-life of only two to three months. These eyeliners get contaminated quite easily and roll out bacteria all around. Pencil Eyeliner: The pencil eyeliner can last for one or two years. But ensure that you sharpen the pencil often to prevent bacterial growth. If the tip of the pencil develops a white film, toss it immediately.

#4 When to discard your foundation?

Powder foundation lasts up to 18 months. Liquid foundation has a shelf life of six to twelve months. Make sure not to contaminate with dirty hands. It is advised to throw away these products when their use leads to acne breakout or makes your skin feel itchy. The sure-shot way to know if a foundation has gone bad is when it starts to separate.

#5, 6 Shelf life of concealers and face powder

Powder Concealer: This type of concealer also comes in a stick form and lasts up to two years. Liquid Concealer should be used within a year. Throw it out if you notice a change in its color. A face powder can last up to two years. Liquid products normally do not last long due to the moisture and oil present in them.

#7, 8 Here's when to toss your lipstick and nail polish

Lipsticks and liners: These usually have a shelf life of one year. They need to be discarded when you feel sick or the product is too hard to be spread on your lips. It might even develop an off smell. Nail polish: This product tends to separate when it expires. If the polish has a uniform liquid, they are good to use.