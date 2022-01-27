Lifestyle

All about Tom Hiddleston's fitness secrets

Do you know Tom Hiddleston is a terrific dancer?

Popularly known as Loki, the trickster god, actor Tom Hiddleston doesn't need any introduction. Be it the Avengers franchise, Kong: Skull Island, or Crimson Peak, Hiddleston has always charmed the audience with his performance. The star, who played Thor's brother and opponent in several Marvel films, has an enviable lean and athletic physique. So what goes into making that body? Let's find out.

Number 1 Hiddleston changes workouts according to the character

The actor tries to include new activities in his workout to challenge his body. For Kong: Skull Island, Hiddleston was coached by a navy seal. He would get up at four am in the morning and perform all kinds of exercises like running, jumping, lifting, pulling, and pushing. Similarly, the character of Loki required workouts to build stamina, agility, and endurance.

Number 2 Yoga is a main part of his fitness routine

Hiddleston loves doing yoga.

Apart from workouts, the actor incorporates stretching and yoga in his exercise routine. Stretching the body before and after the workout helps increase blood flow. It also helps in loosening muscles and tendons while increasing flexibility and range of motion. Regularly practicing Yoga after a workout helps improve balance, strength, and flexibility. The deep breathing technique warms up muscles and calms down the mind.

Number 3 Nutrition is the key

Reportedly, the Unrelated actor is not fussy about what he eats. He tries to maintain a balance of more protein and minimal carbs in his diet. The food items on his plate include chicken, turkey, potatoes, vegetables, and brown rice. He tries to stay off red meat. Also, he drinks lots of water to cleanse his body from within.

Number 4 Not to forget the essential supplements

Apart from a regular diet, other supplements also find a place in the British actor's kitchen. After hitting the gym five days a week, he makes sure he consumes whey to complete the daily requirement of protein. The 40-year-old star also pops multivitamins as per an expert's advice. These micronutrients help in energy production and improve the body's immune function.

Number 5 Hiddleston loves to dance

Hiddleston has also danced to the hit Bipasha Basu-song 'Beedi.'

Hiddleston likes to dance and is pretty good at it. The actor had trained in classical dancing for the film Return to Cranford. He is an expert in doing pop and lock and robot moves. "I have always loved dancing. When my sister got married in India, I missed the dinner because I was dancing," Hiddleston was quoted as once saying.