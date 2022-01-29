Lifestyle

Makeup primer: What is it and do you need one?

Makeup primer: What is it and do you need one?

Written by Varnika Sharma Jan 29, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

Primers come in different varieties but choosing one for yourself is not that difficult.

A makeup primer is one beauty product that hasn't entered the vanity kits of most women. It is considered to be something that is only used for professional purposes. But that's a misconception. A primer can solve several problems, such as cakiness, dry patches, etc. Let's take a look at the primers available in the market and how to pick one up for yourself.

Purpose What is the purpose of a primer?

Although there are several kinds of primers that serve different purposes, the two things that remain common are that they even out skin texture and help your makeup to last longer. Primers are used after completing your skincare (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) and before you apply your makeup. They regulate the natural oils of the skin and give a blurred-out effect.

Oily skin Matte primer

Matte primer is made for people with oily skin. It smoothens out the skin to let your foundation spread effortlessly. A silicone primer fills your pores, blurs out imperfections, and mattifies the skin. The nature of silicone helps your foundation and concealer last longer. Blending the two also becomes easy. It will also prevent natural skin oils from seeping through the foundation.

Dry skin Hydrating primer

A hydrating primer is formulated for people with dry skin. It can either be oil-based or have a liquid and creamy consistency. The oils, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants present in a hydrating primer moisturize the skin and remove dry patches that can result in cakey makeup. The skin becomes smooth and free of dry patches to help in the easy application of other products.

Skin tone Color correcting primer and illuminating primer

A color-correcting primer can counteract the underlying skin tones. They are suitable for people with dark circles as such primers neutralize the undertone. An illuminating primer helps you achieve a healthy glow and dewiness. These primers are meant to be used on special occasions, as the shine can get too much for daily use. They will also keep your natural oils away.

Eyes and lips Eyeshadow primer and lip primer

Eyeshadow primer is for people with oily eyelids and will help your eyeshadow stay in place for longer. The colors of the eyeshadow also pop when applied on top of a primer. Smooth eyelids also make eyeliner application easy. Lip primer removes the flakiness of dry lips and helps your liquid lipstick look smooth and nice. The color also stays in place for longer.

Information Lash primer

An eyelash primer contains white fibers that can coat your lashes. This primer gives your lashes volume and length. Apply a few coats of mascara over it for fluttery lashes. This will make your lashes look fuller.